Serie A live: Napoli-Juve 0-1 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Napoli are set to take on Juventus at the San Paolo as this will be a great game. Napoli who are currently first in the standings have a 4 point lead over third placed Juventus. You can follow the game with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli have won just two of their last 13 league matches against Juventus (D4 L7)

- Napoli have lost more matches (65) and conceded more goals (209) against Juventus than any other side in Serie A.

Indeed, Napoli have lost only one of their last 10 Serie A matches against the Bianconeri at the San Paolo (W6 D3).

- Napoli have picked up 38 points so far this season; Only Juventus (39 points in 2005/06) have accumulated more points from the opening 14 matches of a Serie A season.

- Juventus have scored in 43 consecutive league matches, equalling the record also set by the Bianconeri, between February 2013 and March 2014.

- Juventus have scored 40 league goals so far this season; Only in 1933/34 (43) and in 1950/51 (41) had the Bianconeri scored more goals in their opening 14 league matches.

- Juventus have taken the lead the most times in Serie A this season (13), whilst Napoli have won each of the 12 league matches in which they have gone in front.

- Napoli (257) and Juventus (241) have mustered more shots and faced the fewest (Napoli 114, Juventus 121) in Serie A this season.

- Marek Hamsik has been subbed off more than any other player this season (11).

- Miralem Pjanic has scored three league goals against Napoli, including his first Serie A brace in October 2013 (with AS Roma); Only against Torino has he scored more goals (4).

- Gonzalo Higuaín has scored four goals in four appearances against Napoli in all competitions.



LIVE COMMENTARY :



