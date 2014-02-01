Serie A : Napoli-Juventus 1-1 |As it happened....

Napoli are set to take on Juventus in what should be a heated affair. These two clubs will also face each-other yet again this coming week in the Coppa Italia. Juventus come into this one in first place having a 5 point lead on second placed Roma (who already played yesterday). Napoli on the other hand come into this on in third place, three point up on 4th placed Lazio (who also played yesterday).



Aurelio De Laurentiis' club have struggled a bit of late against Juventus but they do have a strong home record against them in Naples. When playing at the San Paolo, Napoli only lost 1 out of their last 9 meetings against Juventus (6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss).



It will be a great match-up as Napoli are the team who have scored them most goals this season in the Serie A (68) where as Juve are the team who conceded the fewest goals in the Italian league (19 goals against). Juve have been solid of late on the road as they racked up 4 wins and one draw in their last 5 road games. This will be an interesting game too for Gonzalo Higuain who will be facing his old squad as he has already received insults and jeers from the Napoli fans upon his arrival at the San Paolo.



Kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time as you can watch the game with us here:



Confirmed starting lineups:



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio; Lemina, Pjanic, Mandzukic; Higuain.



NAPOLI (4-3-3): Rafael; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.​



