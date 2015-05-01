Serie A: Napoli-Palermo 1-1 | As it happened ....

Napoli are set to take on Palermo tonight at the San Paolo in Naples. Sarri's men are doing very well of late as they come into this game in third place in the Italian Serie A standings and they are unbeaten in their last 10 games (7 wins and 3 draws). With a win tonight (coupled with Roma's loss earlier today), Napoli will have a chance to surpass Roma into second place behind Juventus. Palermo on the other hand come into this one in 19th position as they will try to avoid being relegated to the Italian Serie B (even if there is a big gap between the bottom three and 17th placed Empoli). This should be a one sided affair as you can expect Napoli to pressure Palermo from the get go.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



Palermo (4-3-3): Posavec; Rispoli, Gonzalez, Goldaniga, Pezzella; Jajalo, B. Henrique, Chochev; Quaison, Nestorovski, Trajkovski



You can watch the LIVE right here with us (Via Opta) :





