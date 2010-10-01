Serie A LIVE: Napoli-Udinese 3-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Napoli are set to take on Udinese in tonight's game at the San Paolo in Naples. With a win tonight, Maurizio Sarri's men can get closer to Roma (within two points) as Spalletti's club drew Atalanta earlier on today. Napoli have been doing very well of late as they will look to continue their dominance tonight. Udinese are currently in 11th place as they are nearly 20 points up on the relegation zone. With Lazio also not winning today this would also be a chance for Napoli to gain a little cushion over Inzaghi's team who are fourth in the Serie A standings. Udine will have to watch out for the Napoli offensive trio composed of Mertens, Insigne and Callejon as they have been very good this season. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch the game LIVE with us here.



Confirmed lineups:



NAPOLI 4-3-3 - Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



UDINESE 4-3-3 - Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Heurtaux, Ali Adnan; Jankto, Halfredsson, Badu; Thereau, De Paul, Zapata.



