Serie A LIVE: Palermo-Roma 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Roma are set to face Palermo in what will be an important game for both clubs. On paper this should be a one sided affair as third place Roma (with a win they would jump back into second place) will be facing 18th placed Palermo but as we know, nothing is certain. Spalletti will be hoping for a good result tonight as Roma have struggled recently against Napoli and Lyon (in the Europa league). Palermo on the other hand need points as it is starting to get late for them.



In their last three meetings, Roma came out on top in each one of these games, scoring a ton of goals. Palermo had lost their first 8 home games of the season but have now picked up 5 points in their last 5 home games at the Barbera stadium.



Kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy time as you can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed Starting formations:



PALERMO (4-2-3-1): Fulignati; Morganella, Cionek, Andelkovic, Aleesami; Gazzi, Chochev; Sallai, Bruno Henrique, Embalo; Nestorovski.



ROMA (3-4-1-2): Szczesny, Rudiger, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Bruno Peres, Paredes, Grenier, Mario Rui; Nainggolan; Salah, El Shaarawy.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:



