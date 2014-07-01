Serie A: live results and updates
03 December at 14:23Inter aim to climb to the top of the Serie A table as the nerazzurri face Chievo at 3 pm at the San Siro. You can follow the live updates from the San Siro here.
Aside from Inter, there are many other interesting games in Serie A this afternoon. Fiorentina face Sassuolo at home with the new neroverdi boss Beppe Iachini who returns to the Franchi.
The last time Fiorentina sealed a win in Serie A was over one month ago when Stefano Pioli’s side beat Torino 3-0 at home. La Viola has two points in the last four Serie A clashes and aim to snatch the three points against Sassuolo today.
Bologna-Cagliari is also expected to be a thrilling game as both clubs have been showing some offensive football so far this season. The spotlight will be on former AC Milan promise Simone Verdi who has had a cracking start to the season.
Sampdoria-Lazio is the last match in program and is scheduled at 8.45 local time. Follow all the live Serie A updates here.
