Serie A Live: Roma-Cagliari 0-0 | Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Roma are set to take on Cagliari in today's final Serie A game of matchday 21. Spalletti's Roma would like to get a win as they would go back to being within one point of Juventus (but they would still have an extra game played). Daniele De Rossi, Diego Perotti and Rudiger will be back for Roma but Juan Jesus won't be available for tonight's clash. On the other hand, Rastelli's Cagliari will have to do without DI Gennaro and Padoin where as Capuano is suspended. Cagliari are coming off an impressive 4-1 win versus Genoa last week as they will hope to get points. Cagliari's last game at the Olimpico versus Roma goes back to 2014-15 when Roma beat Cagliari by a 2-0 score. Both clubs have faced each-other 36 times in all as Roma won 17 times, there were 15 draws and Cagliari only won 4 times.



Here are both club's starting formations:



ROMA – Szczesny; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Peres, Strootman, De Rossi, Emerson; Nainggolan, Perotti; Dzeko.



CAGLIARI – Rafael; Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Alves, Murru; Isla, Tachtsidis, Dessena; Barella, Farias, Borriello.



