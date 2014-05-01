Serie A LIVE: Roma-Empoli 2-0 | As it happened ....

Roma are set to take on Empoli in what should be a one sided affair. Spalletti's men come into this one in second place in the Italian Serie A standings as they are trying to keep up with first placed Juventus. Empoli on the other hand are in 17th place in the standings, 7 points up on the relegation zone. Roma will have to do without Daniele De Rossi are he was hurt during this past international break with the Italian national team. Kick-off is set for 20h45 as you can watch the game with us here:



Confirmed lineups:



ROMA (3-4-2-1): 1 Szczesny; 44 Manolas, 20 Fazio, 2 Rudiger; 13 Peres, 5 Paredes, 4 Nainggolan, 21 Mario Rui; 8 Perotti, 11 Salah; 9 Dzeko



EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): 28 Skorupski; 2 Laurini, 13 Veseli, 19 Barba, 21 Pasqual; 33 Krunic, 77 Buchel, 11 Croce; 10 El Kaddouri; 89 Marilungo, 27 Thiam



