Serie A live: Roma-Juventus 3-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Roma are set to take on Juventus as this could be the night that Allegri's club wins the league title. Spalletti's Roma know what they have to do, win. If Juventus either win or draw this game, then they will be crowned Serie A champions for the 6th consecutive season (which would be a new Italian league record). Juventus come into this one in first place with 85 points, Napoli are currently second with 80 points (and an extra game played) where as Roma are third with 78 points.



Not only does Roma need the 3 points to stop Juve from winning the league title at the Olimpico in Rome but they also need the points to catch up to Sarri's Napoli who leapfrogged them into second place. Spalletti will have to do without Edin Dzeko and he might also have to do without Radja Nainggolan (which would be two heavy blows for Roma). Juve on the other hand might rest a few players since they have to also think about the Coppa Italia final against Lazio as well as the UCL final against Real Madrid.



These two clubs met 166 times in their Serie A history, Juve won 79 games, Roma won 38 times with the other 48 games ending in a draw. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch this great game with us here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed lineups:



Roma (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Perotti. Coach. Spalletti



Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Bonucci, Asamoah; Lemina, Pjanić, Sturaro; Cuadrado, Higuaín, Mandžukić. Coach. Allegri



