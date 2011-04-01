Serie A LIVE: Roma-Sassuolo 2-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Roma are set to take on Sassuolo at the Olimpico in Rome in what will be a very important game for them. Napoli won earlier today leapfrogging Roma but with a win, Spalletti's club would take back the second place in the Italian Serie A standings behind Juventus. Roma have never loss to Sassuolo in the Serie A (4 wins and 3 draws) so they will be confident tonight. It has been 17 games since Roma last tied a game as they have won 13 games and loss 4 games since. Spalletti's club have a very good home record as they usually take full advantage of their games at the Olimpico in Rome.



Sassuolo's Berardi hasn't scored a goal in his last 10 Serie A games for his club as he will be hoping to find a way to score tonight. Roma will likely count on the offensive tandem of Dzeko and Salah where as Di Francesco's Sassuolo will likely use Berardi and Defrel up front. You can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed starting formations:



Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Fazio, Manolas; Peres, Paredes, Strootman, Emerson; Nainggolan, Salah; El Shaarawy..



Sassuolo: Consigli; Letschert, Acerbi, Peluso, Dell'Orco; Pellegrini, Missiroli, Duncan; Berardi, Defrel, Politano.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:





