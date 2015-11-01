Serie A LIVE: Roma-Torino 4-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

As Roma are set to take on Torino in what should be a very entertaining game. Spalletti's club have been good of late against Torino as Roma have won their past 6 home games against Torino. Roma have been amazing at home this season as they have won their past 14 Serie A home games at the Olimpico. Torino on the other hand haven't won an away game in the Serie A since November 2016. Even so, Mihajlovic's club are one of the teams who have scored the most goals in this year's Serie A campaign. This should be an exciting game which will see two of the league's best scorers go head to head: Edin Dzeko of Roma is set to take on Torino's Andrea Belotti. The game will begin at 18h00 Italy time in Rome.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Roma: Szczesny, Manolas, Fazio, Jesus, Peres, Paredes, Strootman, Emerson, Nainggolan, Salah, Dzeko. Coach: Spalletti.



Torino: Hart, Zappacosta, De Silvestri, Moretti, Barreca, Benassi, Lukic, Baselli, Falque, Belotti, Ljajic. Coach: Mihajlovic.



