Serie A: Sampdoria-Pescara 3-1 |As it happened....

Sampdoria take on relegation candidates Pescara in the second Saturday Serie A clash. The blucerchiati are unbeaten in their last five home league games (3 wins, 2 draws) whilst Pescara sit rock bottom in the table, 10 points behind Empoli that are the first club out of the dropzone. Zdenek Zeman took over at Pescara two weeks ago. He has one win and one defeat in his first two games in charge of Pescara. Check out our live updates from the Marassi.

