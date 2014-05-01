Serie A Live: Sassuolo vs Lazio | Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Sassuolo are set to take on Lazio in what should be an important game for the Roman side. If Simone Inzaghi's team get a win tonight and Napoli fail to win tomorrow, then Lazio would only be 3 points off the third place. Sassuolo on the other hand don't have too much pressure since they are far from the relegation zone but they are as far from a European spot. Sassuolo haven't been consistant this season so they will be hoping to get a result tonight in front of their home fans. This is the first Serie A game since the International break as kick-off is set for 18H00 Italy time. You can watch the game with us here:



Confirmed starting lineups:



Sassuolo: Consigli, Lirola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Dell'Orco, Pellegrini, Aquilani, Missiroli, Berardi, Defrel, Politano.



Lazio: Strakosha, Patric, de Vrij, Hoedt, Radu, Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic, Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Keita.



