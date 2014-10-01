Serie A: Live scores and commentary

Sunday is chock-full of Serie A matches of consequence. While there are no premier matchups pitting top teams against each other, Sunday’s matches will present opportunities for teams to shoot themselves in the foot.



So far, Roma has taken care of business as they defeated lowly Hellas Verona in the early matchup. The victory brings the Giallorossi a sense of calm and some confidence at a time when both have been hard to come by for the struggling club.



The biggest matchups of Sunday afternoon have Juventus hosting Sassuolo, and AC Milan traveling to Udinese.



SPAL will visit Cagliari. Bologna will host Fiorentina. Atalanta will welcome Chievo Verona to Bergamo.



The evening match see Napoli take the short drive to Benevento in what should be an easy victory for the Serie A leaders.



For AC Milan, Atalanta, and Napoli, the afternoon matches present an opportunity to gear up for their Europa League matches which are fast approaching.