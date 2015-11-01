Serie A: Torino-Sampdoria 1-1 |As it happened...

There will only be one Serie A game today as Atalanta faced Juventus yesterday (2-2 FT). Torino are set to take on Sampdoria as both clubs will be missing a few key players: De Silvestri, Benassi and Obi won't available for Mihajlovic where as Sampdoria will be missing Palombo, Viviano, Muriel and Sala. Even so, this will be a great match-up between Belotti and Schick (25 goals vs 10 goals so far this season).



A BATTLE BETWEEN TWO STAR PLAYERS - With a goal today, Belotti would become the first player to reach 26 Serie A goals before the age of 24 since Antonio Valentin Angelillo and José Altafini did it back in 1958-59. On the other hand, only four players (born in 1996 or younger) have scored at least 10 goals in their respetive leagues this season : Mbappé (Monaco), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Timo Werner (Leipzig) and Schick (Sampdoria).



Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch the action LIVE here:



Confirmed Lineups:



Torino: Hart; Zappacosta; Carlao, Rossettini, Avelar; Acqua, Baselli; Boye, Ljajic, Falqué; Belotti



Sampdoria: Puggioni; Berezinsky, Skriniar, Silvestre, Regini; Linetty, Torreira, Praet, Fernandes; Quagliarella, Schick.



Watch the game LIVE here via OPTA:

