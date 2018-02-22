Serie A - Live updates

Lazio have won their last three Serie A matches against Sassuolo, scoring 3.3 goals on average. Lazio have found the net in each of their last four away Serie A matches against Sassuolo (W2 D1 L1).



In the last seven Serie A games between the two sides, there have been six penalties taken (five for Sassuolo, one for Lazio). Sassuolo are winless in Serie A since December 2017; since then, the Neroverdi have gained three points (P7 W0 D3 L4).



Sampdoria have scored more goals, on average, in Serie A games against Udinese (1.7 per game) than against any other opponent (minimum 30 games). Udinese have won only one of the last 12 matches against Sampdoria in Genova in the top flight (D6 L5).



Chievo won their last Serie A meeting against Fiorentina after 10 games without a victory (D2 L8).



These two sides have never drawn in their previous 13 meetings played at Fiorentina’s home - 10 wins for the Viola, three for the Gialloblu.



Verona’s last win at home against Torino in Serie A came in January 1987, since then they’ve drawn two and lost six.