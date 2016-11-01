One of the stand-out games this weekend in Serie A sees second-placed Roma travel to Genoa to face Sampdoria. Luciano Spalletti’s men will want to keep the pressure on leaders Juventus at the top of the standings with the Bianconeri travelling to Reggio Emilia to face Sassuolo.



There’s a real basement battle in Reggio Calabria as Crotone host Empoli and two sides who are clear of relegation worries for this season, Catania and Bologna, facing each other in Sardinia. Fiorentina entertain Genoa at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to complete the afternoon’s fixtures.



