Serie A: Live Updates
02 April at 15:00
Other News...
02 April
Premier league: Arsenal v Manchester City - confirmed starting line-ups
02 April
Watch Chelsea summer target lead spectacular fightback in Serie A this lunchtime (video)
02 April
West Ham targeting summer move for Manchester City outcast
02 April
Watch Manchester United target make a calamitous mistake for Milan this afternoon
02 April
La Liga: Real Madrid v Alaves - confirmed starting line-ups
02 April
Serie A: Torino 2-2 Udinese - As it happened
02 April
Juventus considering move for Brazilian play-maker
02 April
Liverpool target agrees deal to join Bayern Munich
02 April
Manchester United to table record bid to land teenage goalkeeping sensation
02 April
Spurs boss set to be offered the chance to coach Argentina
