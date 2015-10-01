Serie A live: Verona-Juventus 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Verona are set to take on Juventus today as Allegri's team will be looking to keep up with Napoli (who won last night). You can follow the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Juventus have scored the most Serie A goals against Verona (93).

- Verona have won only one of their last 10 Serie A clashes with Juventus (D3 L6), the most recent one in May 2016.

- The Veneti are unbeaten in their last four Serie A home games with Juventus (W1 D4) and have scored exactly two goals in each of these matches.

- Juventus haven’t conceded in their last five Serie A matches, the last time they kept six clean sheets in a row was in March 2016.

- Juventus’ last five Serie A goals have been netted by five different players: Higuaín, Pjanic, Mandzukic, Matuidi and Benatia.

- After winning against AC Milan, Verona ended a run of three consecutive home defeats in the league.

- Verona have conceded 3+ goals in eight league matches this season: a negative record in Serie A this season.

- Only Napoli have fired in more and conceded fewer shots on target than Juventus (117 and 47) in Serie A this term.

- Giampaolo Pazzini is the only current Verona player to have scored against Juventus in Serie A: four goals with Fiorentina (2) and Sampdoria (2).

- Gonzalo Higuaín has scored four goals in four league matches against Verona, including a hat-trick in October 2014.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

