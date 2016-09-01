Serie A live: Verona-Napoli 0-0 | confirmed lineups

As Juve kicked-off the new Serie A season with a win (3-0 victory over Cagliari in Turin), Napoli are now going to finish the day off as they face Hellas Verona at the Bentegodi. This won't be an easy game for Maurizio Sarri's men as the Napoli coach will likely make a few changes since his team just recently played against Nice (2-0 win) in the UEFA Champions league qualification round. Verona are now back in the Serie A as they won't be able to count on Cassano. Even so, they will still likely be able to count on ex-Milan and Inter striker Pazzini to lead their attack. You can follow the game here with us as kick-off is set for 20H45.



Confirmed starting lineups (both clubs):



Verona: Nicolas; Ferrari, Caceres, Heurtaux, Souprayen; Romulo, Buchel, Zaccagni; Verde, Bessa, Cerci.



Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.​