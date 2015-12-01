​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 19 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 19 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.Mirante did not cause any errors but he seemed shaky all game long as Juve scored three times on him.havegoodCrotoneeventuallylostSilvestre really isn't having a great season for Sampdoria as he was at it again. He was booked twice which means that he was eventually sent-off in a game that Sampdoria were doing well in. His sending off allowed Napoli to get the last minute winner.Cagliari played a good game at the San Siro but eventually lost 1-0 to Milan. Bruno Alves (as the last man) took down Bacca and was sent-off. In his defense, the game was practically over at that point.Atalanta had a superb game versus Chievo as they won 4-1. Berisha was at fault on Chievo's loan goal as he completely missed the ball ... He is our worst performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)