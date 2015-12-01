Serie A Matchday 19: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
08 January at 23:54There were many great performances in Matchday 19 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 19 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Antonio Mirante : Juventus vs Bologna: Whoscored rating: 5.5
Mirante did not cause any errors but he seemed shaky all game long as Juve scored three times on him.
4- Marcus Rohden : Lazio vs Crotone: Whoscored rating: 5.4
Rohden did not have a good game for Crotone as they eventually lost 1-0 to Lazio.
3- Matias Silvestre: Napoli vs Sampdoria: Whoscored rating : 5.1
Silvestre really isn't having a great season for Sampdoria as he was at it again. He was booked twice which means that he was eventually sent-off in a game that Sampdoria were doing well in. His sending off allowed Napoli to get the last minute winner.
2- Bruno Alves : Milan vs Cagliari: Whoscored rating: 4.9
Cagliari played a good game at the San Siro but eventually lost 1-0 to Milan. Bruno Alves (as the last man) took down Bacca and was sent-off. In his defense, the game was practically over at that point.
1- Etrit Berisha: Chievo vs Atalanta : Whoscored rating: 4.9 :
Atalanta had a superb game versus Chievo as they won 4-1. Berisha was at fault on Chievo's loan goal as he completely missed the ball ... He is our worst performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Share on