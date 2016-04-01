Serie A Matchday 19: Live updates

Here's where you can follow all the live updates of Serie A matchday 19. AS Roma is the only big club playing today. Inter won Sunday's opening game for 2-1 against Udinese thanks to a brace come courtesy of Ivan Perisic. The nerazzurri remain five points clear of third-ranked Napoli. Juventus play tonight against Bologna. Pescara-Fiorentina has been postponed due to the snow, whilst the most interesting game of this evening is probably Sassuolo-Torino as both teams have a very offensive mentality. We expect to see many goals at the Mapei Stadium today.



