Matchday 19 in the Italian Serie A saw all of the big teams win their respective games as the top of the table remained the same. Atalanta put in a great display as two of their players made the Whoscored Serie A team of the week.



Wojciech Szczesny had a great game for Roma as he helped them beat Genoa by a 1-0 score. At the back, Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Fazio (Roma), Acerbi (Sassuolo) and Strinic (Napoli) all made the team of the week.



In the midfield, Conti (Atalanta) and Perisic (Inter) both scored crucial goals for their respective clubs this week-end. Centrally, Jankto (Udinese) and birthday boy Manuel Locatelli (Milan) round out the top performers of the week.



Up front, both Gonzalo Higuain and Alejandro Gomez scored two goals each as they were instrumental in their team's victory. That sums up this week's Whoscored team of matchday 19 in the Italian Serie A.









