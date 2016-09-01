Honorable Mention :

Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 19 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many solid performances this past week as all the big clubs won their respective games. Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Milan, Lazio ,Inter and Atalanta all won this week-end as the top of the table stays identicle.Rakitic had a very good game today as his two goals (including a very late one) allowed Inter to beat Udinese.It was a difficult game for Udinese as they eventually lost 2-1 against Inter but Jankto had a pretty good game for himself. He scored the lone Udinese goal and was a menace all game long.It was a birthday to remember for the 19 year old as he helped Milan to beat Cagliari by a 1-0 score line. He was accurate all game long which is impressive for a player of his age.Another game goes by and Petagna keeps to impress. The ex-Milan youth squad player held up play perfectly today for Atalanta as he ended the game with one assist.Higuain stepped up today for Juventus as scored two very important goals for Allgeri's team , who won the game by a 3-0 score.Gomez had a game for himself as he scored two very good goals which allowed Atalanta to beat Chievo 4-1. Gomez is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)