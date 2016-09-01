Serie A Matchday 19: Top 5 performances of the weekend
08 January at 23:45There were many solid performances this past week as all the big clubs won their respective games. Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Milan, Lazio ,Inter and Atalanta all won this week-end as the top of the table stays identicle.
Honorable Mention :
Ivan Perisic : Udinese vs Inter : Whoscored rating : 8.2
Rakitic had a very good game today as his two goals (including a very late one) allowed Inter to beat Udinese.
Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 19 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Jakub Jankto: Udinese vs Inter: Whoscored rating: 8.5
It was a difficult game for Udinese as they eventually lost 2-1 against Inter but Jankto had a pretty good game for himself. He scored the lone Udinese goal and was a menace all game long.
4- Manuele Locatelli: Milan vs Cagliari : Whoscored rating : 8.5
It was a birthday to remember for the 19 year old as he helped Milan to beat Cagliari by a 1-0 score line. He was accurate all game long which is impressive for a player of his age.
3- Andrea Petagna : Chievo vs Atalanta: Whoscored rating : 8.7
Another game goes by and Petagna keeps to impress. The ex-Milan youth squad player held up play perfectly today for Atalanta as he ended the game with one assist.
2- Gonzalo Higuain : Juventus vs Bologna: Whoscored rating: 8.7
Higuain stepped up today for Juventus as scored two very important goals for Allgeri's team , who won the game by a 3-0 score.
1- Alejandro Papu Gomez: Chievo vs Atalanta : Whoscored rating: 8.9
Gomez had a game for himself as he scored two very good goals which allowed Atalanta to beat Chievo 4-1. Gomez is our top performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
