​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 19 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 20 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.Posavec did not cause any errors but he seemed shaky all game long as he eventually let in 4 goals.Zuparic did not have a good game for Pescara as they eventually lost 3-1 to Napoli.A night to forget for the young Italian which culminated in his second-half dismissal after his team had fought back from two goals down in Turin.Cagliari played a great game as they beat Genoa 4-1 but Capuano did not have a great game for them. He got booked twice and was sent-off but in the end, it did not affect his team's final result all that much.Chievo started the game off well against Inter and were leading 1-0 at the half but then things changed quickly for them. Gobbi was poor as his error gave Inter a goal as it was a long night for him. He is our worse performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)