Serie A Matchday 20: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
16 January at 23:35There were many great performances in Matchday 20 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 19 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Josip Posavec : Sassuolo vs Palermo: Whoscored rating: 5.8
Posavec did not cause any errors but he seemed shaky all game long as he eventually let in 4 goals.
4- Dario Zuparic : Napoli vs Pescara: Whoscored rating: 5.7
Zuparic did not have a good game for Pescara as they eventually lost 3-1 to Napoli.
3- Alessio Romagnoli: Torino vs Milan Whoscored rating : 5.6
A night to forget for the young Italian which culminated in his second-half dismissal after his team had fought back from two goals down in Turin.
2- Marco Capuano : Cagliari vs Genoa: Whoscored rating: 5.6
Cagliari played a great game as they beat Genoa 4-1 but Capuano did not have a great game for them. He got booked twice and was sent-off but in the end, it did not affect his team's final result all that much.
1- Massimo Gobbi: Inter vs Chievo : Whoscored rating: 5.4:
Chievo started the game off well against Inter and were leading 1-0 at the half but then things changed quickly for them. Gobbi was poor as his error gave Inter a goal as it was a long night for him. He is our worse performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
