Serie A Matchday 20: Top 5 performances of the weekend
16 January at 23:30There were many solid performances this past week as Fiorentina upset Juventus in a very entertaining game. Roma, Napoli, Lazio ,Inter all won their respective games this week-end as the top of the table gets a little closer.
Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 20 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Mauro Icardi: Inter vs Chievo: Whoscored rating: 8.5
It was a big win for Inter as Icardi's goal and assist allowed Pioli's team to get back into the game. They eventually won by a 3-1 score line as Icardi's goal production continues.
4- Domenico Berardi: Sassuolo vs Palermo : Whoscored rating : 8.8
Berardi is now back from his injury for Sassuolo as he is already becoming a game changer for them. He provided 2 assists today as Sassuolo won by a 4-1 score versus Palermo.
3- Ivan Perisic: Inter vs Chievo: Whoscored rating : 9.1
Perisic is very important in Pioli's team and he proved it again this past matchday as he scored the game winner for Inter late on versus Chievo.
2- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic : Lazio vs Atalanta: Whoscored rating: 9.4
Milinkovic-Savic used his physical traits to his advantage today as he was a real thorn for Atalanta. He scored an important goal for Lazio in a crucial game for them.
1- Marco Borriello: Cagliari vs Genoa : Whoscored rating: 9.5
Borriello really turned back the years as he put in a sublime display versus Genoa. He scored 2 goals as Cagliari beat Genoa by a 4-1 score. He is our top performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Share on