Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 20 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many solid performances this past week as Fiorentina upset Juventus in a very entertaining game. Roma, Napoli, Lazio ,Inter all won their respective games this week-end as the top of the table gets a little closer.It was a big win for Inter as Icardi's goal and assist allowed Pioli's team to get back into the game. They eventually won by a 3-1 score line as Icardi's goal production continues.Berardi is now back from his injury for Sassuolo as he is already becoming a game changer for them. He provided 2 assists today as Sassuolo won by a 4-1 score versus Palermo.Perisic is very important in Pioli's team and he proved it again this past matchday as he scored the game winner for Inter late on versus Chievo.Milinkovic-Savic used his physical traits to his advantage today as he was a real thorn for Atalanta. He scored an important goal for Lazio in a crucial game for them.Borriello really turned back the years as he put in a sublime display versus Genoa. He scored 2 goals as Cagliari beat Genoa by a 4-1 score. He is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)