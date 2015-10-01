Serie A Matchday 21: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
22 January at 23:52There were many great performances in Matchday 21 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 21 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Michele Fornasier : Pescara vs Sassuolo: Whoscored rating: 5.7
Fornasier did not make any errors but he seemed shaky all game long for Pescara as it was a game to forget.
4- Federico Marchetti : Juventus vs Lazio: Whoscored rating: 5.6
Marchetti did not have a good game as he seemed uncertain at times as Juve won 2-0 with goals from Dybala and Higuain.
3- Lorenzo Tonelli: Milan vs Napoli: Whoscored rating : 5.5
Napoli had a strong game against Milan but Tonelli did not look good. He was at fault for Kucka's goal and he was yellow carded for his last man challenge on Bacca at the end of the first half.
2- Joao Pedro : Roma vs Cagliari: Whoscored rating: 5.2
Cagliari played a decent game against Roma but they eventually lost by a 1-0 score. Pedro did not help them at all as he was sent-off for Cagliari.
1- Albano Bizzarri: Pescara vs Sassuolo : Whoscored rating: 4.3:
It was a game to forget for Bizzarri as he was at fault on two goals. His team eventually lost as he is our flop of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
