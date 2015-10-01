There were many great performances in Matchday 21 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.Fornasier did not make any errors but he seemed shaky all game long for Pescara as it was a game to forget.Marchetti did not have a good game as he seemed uncertain at times as Juve won 2-0 with goals from Dybala and Higuain.Napoli had a strong game against Milan but Tonelli did not look good. He was at fault for Kucka's goal and he was yellow carded for his last man challenge on Bacca at the end of the first half.Cagliari played a decent game against Roma but they eventually lost by a 1-0 score. Pedro did not help them at all as he was sent-off for Cagliari.It was a game to forget for Bizzarri as he was at fault on two goals. His team eventually lost as he is our flop of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)