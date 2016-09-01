​There were many solid performances this past week as Napoli beat Milan at the San Siro. Juve, Roma and Inter all won their respective games this week-end as the top of the table remains similar.It was a big win for Juventus as Cuadrado had a solid game for them. Dybala and Higuain scored the goals but Cuadrado was a menace all game long and he picked up an assist on the night.Dzemaili had a huge game for Bologna who beat Torino by a 2-0 score. Dzemaili scored both goals as he really had a solid game.The youngster really is starting to impress as he put in another great overall display. He was a force for Fiorentina both in offense and in defense.Gomez is having a fantastic year for Atalanta as he yet again scored the game winner for them. They have been one of the positive surprises in this year's Serie A.After Marco Borriello last week, it was yet again an ex-Milan striker who is our top performer of the week. We are talking about Matri, as he scored two important goals to lead Sassuolo to victory. He is our top performer of matchday 21.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)