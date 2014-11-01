Serie A Matchday 22: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
30 January at 00:20There were many great performances in Matchday 22 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 22 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Edoardo Goldaniga: Napoli vs Palermo: Whoscored rating: 5.7
Goldaniga did not make any errors but he seemed shaky all game long for Palermo. His club still managed to get a big point versus Napoli.
4- Daniele Croce : Crotone vs Empoli: Whoscored rating: 5.6
All Empoli players did not look good today as they lost to Crotone. Croce was probably the worst one of the bunch.
3- Marco Sportiello: Fiorentina vs Genoa: Whoscored rating : 5.6
It wasn't a good debut for Sportiello in Florence as he gave up three goals to Genoa. In the end, the game ended in a three all draw.
2- Paolo Cannavaro : Sassuolo vs Juventus: Whoscored rating: 5.5 :
Cannavaro did not do good against Juventus as one of his errors lead to a Juve goal. Juventus ended up winning the game.
1- Federico Bernardeschi: Fiorentina vs Genoa : Whoscored rating: 5.4 :
Bernardeschi did pick up an assist as he is having a terrific season but today wasn't his day. His sending off allowed Genoa to come back into the game as Sousa's men lost 2 points. He is our flop of the week.
