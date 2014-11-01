​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 22 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 22 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.Goldaniga did not make any errors but he seemed shaky all game long for Palermo. His club still managed to get a big point versus Napoli.All Empoli players did not look good today as they lost to Crotone. Croce was probably the worst one of the bunch.It wasn't a good debut for Sportiello in Florence as he gave up three goals to Genoa. In the end, the game ended in a three all draw.Cannavaro did not do good against Juventus as one of his errors lead to a Juve goal. Juventus ended up winning the game.Bernardeschi did pick up an assist as he is having a terrific season but today wasn't his day. His sending off allowed Genoa to come back into the game as Sousa's men lost 2 points. He is our flop of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)