Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 22 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many solid performances this past week as Inter beat Pescara at the San Siro. Juve also won their game but Roma, Napoli, Lazio, Atalanta and Milan all failed to win their games.It was a big win for Inter as they beat Pescara at the San Siro by a 3-0 score. Joao Mario was solid as he seems to have found his Euro 2016 form again. He scored one goal and was dominant all game long.Sorrentino had a huge game as he kept his team in the game with numerous saves before Chievo eventually found a way to score and beat Lazio.Muriel was solid today as he helped Sampdoria take down Roma by a 3-2 score. He scored one and set up the other two as he was too much for Spalletti's men.Joao Mario was very good but Brozovic was even better in Inter's win versus Pescara. He set up his team-mates on numerous occasions as he ended up with an assist.What a game by Falcinelli as he scored 3 goals for Crotone to help them beat Empoli. It was a game to remember for the Italian striker as he is our top performer of matchday 22.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)