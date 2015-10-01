​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 23 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 23 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.It wasn't a good game for Sosa as he struggled all game long and to top it off, he was sent off towards the end of the game.All Bologna players had a rough game but Maietta really had a long evening as Mertens and Hamsik were just too much.Crisetig was having a difficult time to contain his opponents and then left his team down as he was sent-off. They eventually lost by a 1-0 score to Palermo.A bit like his defensive partners (Oikonomou and Maietta), Napoli were just to good for Masina as they attacked him at will.Mirante was shaky all game long as he conceded 6 goals before having to be subbed off late in the game. He is our worst performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)