Serie A Matchday 23: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
06 February at 10:00There were many great performances in Matchday 23 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 23 (Via Whoscored) :
5- José Sosa: Milan vs Sampdoria: Whoscored rating: 5.3
It wasn't a good game for Sosa as he struggled all game long and to top it off, he was sent off towards the end of the game.
4- Domenico Maietta : Bologna vs Napoli : Whoscored rating: 5.2
All Bologna players had a rough game but Maietta really had a long evening as Mertens and Hamsik were just too much.
3- Lorenzo Crisetig: Palermo vs Crotone : Whoscored rating : 5.0
Crisetig was having a difficult time to contain his opponents and then left his team down as he was sent-off. They eventually lost by a 1-0 score to Palermo.
2- Adam Masina : Bologna vs Napoli: Whoscored rating: 4.9 :
A bit like his defensive partners (Oikonomou and Maietta), Napoli were just to good for Masina as they attacked him at will.
1- Antonio Mirante: Bologna vs Napoli : Whoscored rating: 4.5:
Mirante was shaky all game long as he conceded 6 goals before having to be subbed off late in the game. He is our worst performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Share on