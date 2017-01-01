Serie A Matchday 23: Live Updates, Results, Table

Tonight’s big game between Juventus and Inter is definitely the most important match of the day in Serie A, but this afternoon’s clashes are also very important for teams involved in the race to qualify for Europe and in the relegation battle. The most important game of the afternoon is definitely the Palermo-Crotone one which will be crucial for both clubs involved in the race for survival. Lazio travel to Pescara, another relegation candidate, looking for the three points which would help Simone Inzaghi’s side to keep their European qualification hopes alive. Watch this space to have all the live updates of Serie A matchday 23.





