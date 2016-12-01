Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 23 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many solid performances this past week as all eyes were on the Juve Stadium. Juventus eventually beat Inter by a 1-0 score. This was a special week for both Lazio and Napoli as they scored 6 and 7 goals each, which is quite impressive.It was a big win for Napoli as all of their players did well. Insigne played a terrific game scoring one goal but was overshadowed by Hamsik and Mertens.Gomez always seems to make our top performers list as he is instrumental to Atalanta. He was at it again this week as he scored both goals for his club.What a game this was for Hamsik as he scored a hat-trick. Unfortunately for him, Mertens also scored 3 times and Parolo scored 4 times for Lazio this past week!3 goals and 1 assist, that's all there needs to be said. Mertens' fantastic season continues as Napoli won big (7-1 vs Bologna).This was probably Parolo's best game in his career as the midfielder scored 4 times in Lazio's 6-2 vs Pescara. He was sublime as this was a memorable performance. He is our performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)