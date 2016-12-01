Serie A Matchday 23: Top 5 performances of the weekend
06 February at 09:45There were many solid performances this past week as all eyes were on the Juve Stadium. Juventus eventually beat Inter by a 1-0 score. This was a special week for both Lazio and Napoli as they scored 6 and 7 goals each, which is quite impressive.
Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 23 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Lorenzo Insigne: Bologna vs Napoli: Whoscored rating: 9.1 :
It was a big win for Napoli as all of their players did well. Insigne played a terrific game scoring one goal but was overshadowed by Hamsik and Mertens.
4- Alejandro Gomez: Atalanta vs Cagliari : Whoscored rating : 9.5 :
Gomez always seems to make our top performers list as he is instrumental to Atalanta. He was at it again this week as he scored both goals for his club.
3- Marek Hamsik: Bologna vs Napoli: Whoscored rating : 10 :
What a game this was for Hamsik as he scored a hat-trick. Unfortunately for him, Mertens also scored 3 times and Parolo scored 4 times for Lazio this past week!
2- Dries Mertens: Bologna vs Napoli: Whoscored rating: 10:
3 goals and 1 assist, that's all there needs to be said. Mertens' fantastic season continues as Napoli won big (7-1 vs Bologna).
1- Marco Parolo: Pescara vs Lazio : Whoscored rating: 10 :
This was probably Parolo's best game in his career as the midfielder scored 4 times in Lazio's 6-2 vs Pescara. He was sublime as this was a memorable performance. He is our performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
