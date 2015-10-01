Serie A Matchday 25: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
19 February at 23:15There were many great performances in Matchday 25 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 25 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Edoardo Goldaniga: Juventus vs Palermo: Whoscored rating: 5.4 :
It wasn't a good game for Goldaniga as he struggled all game long and to top it off, one of his erros led to a Juventus goal.
4- Joe Hart : Roma vs Torino : Whoscored rating: 5.3 :
All Torino players had a rough game but Hart wasn't good as he seemed very shaky all game long.
3- Eugenio Lamanna: Pescara vs Genoa : Whoscored rating : 5.3 :
This was a very bad game for Genoa as they lost 5-0 to Pescara (which might lead to Juric being sacked). Lamanna did not have a good game as he conceded many goals.
2- Lucas Orban : Pescara vs Genoa: Whoscored rating: 5.2:
A bit like his defensive partners, Orban really had a poor game against Pescara.
1- Nicolas Burdisso: Pescara vs Genoa : Whoscored rating: 5.1:
As we previously stated, it was a game to forget for Genoa players. Burdisso (who is usually very good) was often caught out of position as his team conceded five goals to Pescara.... . He is our worst performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
