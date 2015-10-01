​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 25 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 25 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.It wasn't a good game for Goldaniga as he struggled all game long and to top it off, one of his erros led to a Juventus goal.All Torino players had a rough game but Hart wasn't good as he seemed very shaky all game long.This was a very bad game for Genoa as they lost 5-0 to Pescara (which might lead to Juric being sacked). Lamanna did not have a good game as he conceded many goals.A bit like his defensive partners, Orban really had a poor game against Pescara.As we previously stated, it was a game to forget for Genoa players. Burdisso (who is usually very good) was often caught out of position as his team conceded five goals to Pescara.... . He is our worst performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)