Serie A Matchday 25: Live updates

This is a very busy Serie A week-end with action that begun on Friday with Juventus’ 4-1 win over Palermo. On Saturday Atalanta beat Crotone 1-0 to move 4th in the Serie A table, whilst Lazio had the better of Empoli at the Castellani. Inter player against Bologna at 12.30 and now it is Napoli’s turn with the partenopei playing at Verona’s Bentegodi against Chievo. Watch this space to have all the live updates in this afternoon of Serie A action. AS Roma will be playing at 6pm (CET+1) with AC Milan facing Fiorentina at the San Siro tonight.





