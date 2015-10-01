Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 25 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many solid performances this past week as all eyes were on the San Siro for the Milan-Fiorentina (2-1 game). Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Inter, Lazio, Atalanta and Milan all come away with a win as the top of the table stays the same.It was a big win for Roma as Dzeko found the back of the net yet again. They are trying to keep pace with first placed Juventus.Lulic had a very good game for Lazio as he was a constant menace all night long. He did not score any goals but his play was very solid.The youngster Cerri had a very good game as he scored one of the 5 Pescara goals on the night. He was very difficult to handle for Genoa...What a game this was for Caprari as he scored two goals for Pescara and was a constant threat. It was not a good night for Genoa...This was one of Dybala's best games of the season as he scored two goals and added one assist against his former team. He was our performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)