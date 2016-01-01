Serie A Matchday 26: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
27 February at 23:10There were many great performances in Matchday 26 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 26 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Samir Handanovic: Inter vs Roma: Whoscored rating: 5.6 :
Handanovic wasn't at fault tonight but he didn't help his team out. He looked shaky at times and wasn't his usual confident self.
4- Claiton: Crotone vs Cagliari : Whoscored rating : 5.6 :
Crotone struggled against Cagliari and Claiton was one of the worst players on the pitch. He seemed out of position at times.
3- Marco Benassi: Fiorentina vs Torino : Whoscored rating: 5.5 :
This wasn't an easy game for Benassi as he struggled a lot early on against Fiorentina's speed. He was then subbed off by Mihajlovic....
2- Frank Kessié : Napoli vs Atalanta: Whoscored rating: 5.5:
Atalanta had a fantastic game against Napoli but Kessié had a game to forget. He picked up back-to-back yellow cards which put his side down a man. Luckily for him, his side still won.
1- Ahmed Benali: Chievo vs Pescara : Whoscored rating: 4.9:
It wasn't a good game for Pescara as their season has been disappointing. Benali's error led to one of Chievo's goals as he had a rough time. He is our worst performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments