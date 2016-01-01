​There were many solid performances this past week as all eyes were on the San Siro for the Inter-Roma (1-3) game. Juventus, Roma, Lazio, Atalanta and Milan all come away with a win but Inter and Napoli lost their respective games.It was a big game for Chievo as they come away with the 2-0 win. Castro was the best player on the pitch as he scored one goal and was a menace all game long.Nainggolan had a fantastic game for Roma as he scored two huge goals for his club. He is having an amazing season as he has to be viewed as one of the best midfielders in Italy (if not the best).The veteran wing-back played a great game against Porto in the UCL and he followed it up with another solid performance against Empoli. He ended up with one assist on the night.This was a very solid game for Alex Sandro. Similar to Dani Alves, Alex Sandro was a force all game long as he scored one of Juve's goals. Allegri's men are getting strong play from the wing-back position.What a game this was from Caldara. Not only did he play a great defensive game against a very strong Napoli team, he also scored two goals as he single-handedly gave Atalanta a huge road win in Naples. He is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)