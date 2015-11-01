Serie A Matchday 27: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
05 March at 23:55There were many great performances in Matchday 27 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 27 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Mauricio Isla: Cagliari vs Inter: Whoscored rating: 5.7 :
It wasn't a good game for Cagliari as they were beat 5-1 against Inter. Isla was one of the many Cagliari players who had a bad night.
4- Marco Capuano: Cagliari vs Inter : Whoscored rating : 5.7 :
The entire Cagliari back-line struggled against Inter, it was the case for Capuano who seemed out of position at times.
3- Alessandro Matri: Crotone vs Sassuolo : Whoscored rating: 5.6 :
This wasn't an easy game for Matri as he struggled to find space. He could not take his chances as Sassuolo had to accept a disappointing 0-0 draw versus Crotone.
2- Gabriel : Cagliari vs Inter: Whoscored rating: 5.6:
Gabriel did not have a good game as Cagliari conceded 5 times to Inter. It was a night to forget for the young keeper.
1- Bruno Alves: Cagliari vs Inter : Whoscored rating: 5.4:
As we said, it wasn't a good game for Cagliari but Alves was probably the worst out of the bunch. He seemed very slow and he too had a night to forget. He is our flop of this past week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
