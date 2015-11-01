​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 27 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 27 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.It wasn't a good game for Cagliari as they were beat 5-1 against Inter. Isla was one of the many Cagliari players who had a bad night.The entire Cagliari back-line struggled against Inter, it was the case for Capuano who seemed out of position at times.This wasn't an easy game for Matri as he struggled to find space. He could not take his chances as Sassuolo had to accept a disappointing 0-0 draw versus Crotone.Gabriel did not have a good game as Cagliari conceded 5 times to Inter. It was a night to forget for the young keeper.As we said, it wasn't a good game for Cagliari but Alves was probably the worst out of the bunch. He seemed very slow and he too had a night to forget. He is our flop of this past week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)