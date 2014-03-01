​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 27 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many solid performances this past week as all eyes were on the Olimpico for the Roma-Napoli (1-2) game. Juventus, Roma and Atalanta failed to win their games so clubs like Napoli, Lazio, Inter and Milan gained a bit of ground.It was a big game for Inter as they come away with the huge 5-1 win. Gagliaridini was one of the best players on the pitch as he scored one goal and was a menace all game long.Banega had a fantastic game for Inter as he scored a big goal for his club and provided an assist too. This was a bounce back game for Inter but more importantly for Banega.Perisic had a game for himself as he continues to have a solid season for Inter. He scored two goals today as Inter won the game.This was a very solid game for Fernandes as he was a force all game long. He scored one goal and assisted Sampdoria's other two goals as his team got the win. He was everywhere....What a game this was from Belotti. He scored three goals in only 8 minutes as he single-handedly gave Torino a huge win. He is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)