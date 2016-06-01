Serie A Matchday 28: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
13 March at 23:15There were many great performances in Matchday 28 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 28 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Mattia Caldara: Inter vs Atalanta: Whoscored rating: 5.2 :
It wasn't a good game for Atalanta as they were beat 7-1 by Inter. Caldara was one of the many Atalanta players who had a bad night. He has been good all season long but not tonight....
4- José Sosa: Juve vs Milan : Whoscored rating : 5.1 :
Sosa was playing well but as the game advanced he wasn't as effective. He then picked up a second yellow card towards the end of the game and Juve then eventually won it late on.
3- Rafael Toloi: Inter vs Atalanta : Whoscored rating: 5.0 :
This wasn't an easy game for Toloi as he struggled all game long. The entire Atalanta back-line had a terrible game as they conceded 7 times to Inter.
2- Ervin Zukanovic : Inter vs Atalanta: Whoscored rating: 5.0:
Like Toloi and Caldara, Zukanovic also struggled against Inter as the nerazzurri were too quick for them.
1- Etrit Berisha: Inter vs Atalanta : Whoscored rating: 4.1:
As we said, it wasn't a good game for Atalanta but Berisha was probably the worst out of the bunch. He seemed very shaky in nets for Gasperini's club and he too had a game to forget. He is our flop of this past week in the Serie A.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
