​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 28 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 28 but there were also inevitably some not so good ones.It wasn't a good game for Atalanta as they were beat 7-1 by Inter. Caldara was one of the many Atalanta players who had a bad night. He has been good all season long but not tonight....Sosa was playing well but as the game advanced he wasn't as effective. He then picked up a second yellow card towards the end of the game and Juve then eventually won it late on.This wasn't an easy game for Toloi as he struggled all game long. The entire Atalanta back-line had a terrible game as they conceded 7 times to Inter.Like Toloi and Caldara, Zukanovic also struggled against Inter as the nerazzurri were too quick for them.As we said, it wasn't a good game for Atalanta but Berisha was probably the worst out of the bunch. He seemed very shaky in nets for Gasperini's club and he too had a game to forget. He is our flop of this past week in the Serie A.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)