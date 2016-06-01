​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 28 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many solid performances this past week as all eyes were on the Juventus Stadium for the Juve-Milan (2-1) game. Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Inter all won their respective games as the top of the table stays identical.Juventus eventually won the game thanks to a last minute penalty kick goal from Paulo Dybala but Donnarumma was amazing as he kept Milan in the game all night long. He has all the tools necessary to become one of the best keepers in the world.Candreva stepped up today for Inter as he assisted two of Inter's seven goals as the nerazzurri won by a 7-1 score against Atalanta.Insigne had a game for himself as he continues to have a solid season for Napoli. He scored two goals today as Napoli won an important game.This was a very solid game for Icardi as he was a force all game long. He scored three goals early on as Inter had a 5-1 lead at half-time against Atalanta. He was everywhere....What a game this was from Banega. He scored three goals and added one assist as he had an amazing game overall. He is our performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)