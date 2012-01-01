​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 29 (Via Whoscored) :

It

a

game for Sassuolo as

3-1 by Roma.

There were many great performances in Matchday 29 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.Bizzarri is having a very difficult season as he once again conceded a high amount of goals. He looked shaky as he conceded three times to Atalanta.This wasn't an easy game for Cesar as he struggled all game long. The entire Chievo back-line had a terrible game as they conceded 4 times to Bologna.wasn'tgoodtheywerebeatenLetschert was probably the worst player on his side as he was constantly beat.Joe Hart had a game to forget as he committed two errors which led to Inter's two goals. Thankfully for him, his team responded in the right way and earned a draw. Hart did make up for some of his mistakes with a few decent saves.As we said, it wasn't a good game for Chievo as Sorrentino was probably the worst out of the bunch. He seemed very shaky in nets and he too had a game to forget as he conceded 4 goals to Bologna. He is our flop of this past week in the Serie A.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)