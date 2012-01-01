​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 29 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 29 of the Italian Serie A. Juventus, Roma and Napoli, all won their games as the top spots in the standings stay identical.Paredes had a great game for himself as he was solid in Roma's 3-1 win versus Sassuolo. He scored a very nice goal and was a dominant force in the midfield for the Roman side.Dzemaili stepped up today for his team as he scored 2 of Bologna's 4 goals as they got an important win versus Chievo.Verdi played great as he continues to have a solid season for Bologna. The ex-Milan youth product scored 1 goal and added an assist for Bologna.This was a very solid game for Kondogbia who is starting to find himself under new boss Pioli. He had a very good game as he even scored a goal for Inter in their 2-2 draw verus Torino.What a game this was from Gomez. He has had an amazing season for Atalanta as he always seems to make our top 5 list. Today, he scored 2 goals and added one assist in Atalanta's 3-0 win versus Pescara. He was everywhere and he is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)