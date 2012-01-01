​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 30 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 30 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.Strakosha was playing for Lazio instead of Marchetti as he did not have a great game for the Roman club. He gave away a penalty kick that Berardi converted even if his club came back to win the game.This wasn't an easy game for Gentiletti as he struggled all game long. The entire Genoa back-line had a terrible game as they conceded 5 times to Atalanta.It wasn't a good game for Genoa and Pinilla did not help them out as he was sent off. It was a night to forget for the entire team.Lo Faso came on late in the game as a substitute but in the few minutes that he was on the pitch, he committed an error which lead to Cagliari's 3rd goal of the game and that pretty much ended all hopes for Palermo.As we said, it wasn't a good game for Genoa as Burdisso was probably the worst out of the bunch. He seemed very shaky as his back-line conceded 5 goals to Atalanta. He is our flop of this past week in the Serie A.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)