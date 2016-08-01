Serie A Matchday 30: Top 5 performances of the weekend
03 April at 23:30
There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 30 of the Italian Serie A. Juventus drew Napoli in the big game of the week-end as Roma gained two points on Allegri's team.
Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 30 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Artur Ionita: Palermo vs Cagliari: Whoscored rating: 8.7 :
Ionita had a great game for himself as he was solid in Cagliari's 3-1 win versus Palermo. He scored a very nice goal and was a dominant force in the midfield for the Sardinian side.
4- Franck Kessié: Genoa vs Atalanta: Whoscored rating : 8.7 :
Kessié stepped up today for his team as he was all over the pitch. He ended the day with one assist for Atalanta.
3- Mattia Caldara: Genoa vs Atalanta: Whoscored rating : 8.9:
Caldara played a prefect game as Atalanta did not concede once and he even scored a goal for his team. Caldara is having a great season for Atalanta as he always seems to be able to score important goals.
2- Panagiotis Tachtsidis: Palermo vs Cagliari: Whoscored rating: 9.4:
This was a very solid game for Tachtsidis who had a day for himself. He bossed the midfield as he assisted two of Cagliari's three goals in their win against Palermo.
1- Alejandro Papu Gomez: Genoa vs Atalanta : Whoscored rating: 9.9 :
What a game this was from Gomez. He has had an amazing season for Atalanta as he always seems to make our top 5 list. Today, he scored 3 goals in Atalanta's 5-0 win versus Genoa. He was everywhere and he is our top performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments