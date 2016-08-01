​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 30 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 30 of the Italian Serie A. Juventus drew Napoli in the big game of the week-end as Roma gained two points on Allegri's team.Ionita had a great game for himself as he was solid in Cagliari's 3-1 win versus Palermo. He scored a very nice goal and was a dominant force in the midfield for the Sardinian side.Kessié stepped up today for his team as he was all over the pitch. He ended the day with one assist for Atalanta.Caldara played a prefect game as Atalanta did not concede once and he even scored a goal for his team. Caldara is having a great season for Atalanta as he always seems to be able to score important goals.This was a very solid game for Tachtsidis who had a day for himself. He bossed the midfield as he assisted two of Cagliari's three goals in their win against Palermo.What a game this was from Gomez. He has had an amazing season for Atalanta as he always seems to make our top 5 list. Today, he scored 3 goals in Atalanta's 5-0 win versus Genoa. He was everywhere and he is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)