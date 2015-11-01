​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 31 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many great performances in Matchday 31 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.Medel did not have a good game for Inter as Crotone won the midfield battle. He did not look his usual gritty self as this was a game to forget for him.This wasn't an easy game for Murillo as he struggled all game long. The entire Inter back-line did not have a good game as they conceded 2 times to Crotone.It wasn't a good game for Palermo as they conceded 4 times to Milan. Rispoli was at fault for one of the goals as this was not a good team performance by the Sicilian side.Gonzalez struggled early on against Milan as Palermo conceded three times in the first half. To make things worst, Gonzalez also received a seond yellow card late in the second half leaving his team down a man.Rubinho really had a hard time today against Udinese as Genoa lost 3-0. He seemed very shaky all game long as he committed an error on one of the Udinese goals and he then also committed an own-goal. This was a game to forget for him as he is our flop of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)