​There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 31 of the Italian Serie A. Juventus, Roma and Napoli won their respective games as the top 3 in the Serie A table stays the same.Dybala stepped up for his team as he was all over the pitch against Chievo. He ended the day with one assist and a lot of nice plays.Fazio played a prefect game for Roma as they did not concede once and he even scored a goal for his team. Fazio is having a great season for Roma as he adapted well to the Serie A.Insigne had a great game for himself as he was solid in Napoli's win against Lazio (0-3). He scored two nice goals and was a dominant force for Sarri's team.This was a very solid game for Higuain who had a day for himself. He bossed the Chievo defense as he scored the only two goals of the game.What a game this was from Suso. He has had an amazing season for Milan as he made his return from injury. Today, he scored 1 goal and added an assist in Milan's 4-0 win versus Palermo. He was everywhere and he is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)