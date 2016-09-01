Serie A Matchday 32: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
16 April at 11:45
There were many great performances in Matchday 32 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 32 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Andrea Seculin: Cagliari vs Chievo: Whoscored rating : 5.5 :
Seculin did not have a good game for Chievo as he conceded 4 times to Cagliari. To make things worse, he was at fault for two of the goals conceded.
4- Thomas Strakosha: Genoa vs Lazio : Whoscored rating: 5.4 :
This wasn't an easy game for Strakosha as he did seem a bit shaky. He was directly at fault for one of the Genoa goals as his side ended up earning a point.
3- Ciprian Tatarusanu: Fiorentina vs Empoli: Whoscored rating: 5.4 :
Tatarusanu hasn't had the best of seasons for Fiorentina as he was shaky again today in the derby game against Empoli. He committed an error which led to a goal, as Empoli won 2-1 versus Fiorentina.
2- Nikola Kalinic: Fiorentina vs Empoli : Whoscored rating: 5.0:
Kalinic struggled all game long for Fiorentina as he was not able to find the back of the net. At the end of the game, he was sent-off for protests as he will now miss Fiorentina's next game against Inter.
1- Joe Hart: Torino vs Crotone : Whoscored rating: 5.0:
Hart really had a hard time today against Crotone as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. He seemed very unsure of himself as he committed an error on the lone Crotone goal, which cost his side two points. This was a game to forget for him as he is our flop of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments