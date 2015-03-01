​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 32 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 32 of the Italian Serie A as all eyes were on the San Siro for the derby between Inter and Milan (2-2 FT). Juventus gained two points on second placed Roma as they beat Pescara and Spalletti's club failed to beat Atalanta.Callejon stepped up for his team as he was all over the pitch against Udinese. He ended the day with one goal and a lot of nice plays.Zapata played a pretty solid defensive game for Milan and he even scored an important last second goal for his team. Zapata wasn't even sure to start the game but Montella's decision to play him payed off.JorginhocamewithgreatbossedmidfieldendedwithHiguain had a great game for himself as he was solid in Juve's win against Pescara (0-2). He scored two nice goals and was a dominant force for Allegri's team.What a game this was from Joao Pedro. He came up big as he scored 2 goals and added an assist in Cagliari's 4-0 win versus Chievo. He was everywhere and he is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)